Fiat Chrysler asks U.S. court to toss out GM racketeering claims - filing

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV late on Friday urged a U.S. District Court to throw out General Motors Co’s suit accusing Fiat Chrysler of racketeering and bribing officials of the United Auto Workers union to put GM at a multi-billion dollar labor cost disadvantage.

Fiat Chrysler’s motion to dismiss GM’s civil racketeering suit was expected. The company has previously said GM’s suit is baseless and aimed at disrupting the Italian-American automaker’s proposed merger with France’s Peugeot SA. GM’s general counsel, Craig Glidden, told reporters in November the FCA-PSA merger had nothing to do with GM’s legal action. (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Sandra Maler)