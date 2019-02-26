FCA to invest $4.5 bln in Michigan plants, create 6,500 new jobs

DETROIT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Tuesday it will invest $4.5 billion in five plants and create 6,500 jobs in Michigan, including turning an engine plant in Detroit into an assembly plant to expand its popular Jeep model lineup and eventually produce hybrid and fully-electric models.

FCA plans to start construction on the new Detroit facility in the third quarter of 2019 and to start production of a new three-row SUV by the end of 2020, followed by a revamped version of the Grand Cherokee in the first half of 2021. The automaker will also start production of its Wagoneer model and the Grand Wagoneer, a new three-row luxury SUV, at a plant in Warren in the first half of 2021.