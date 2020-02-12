Fiat Chrysler Latam CEO estimates 1.5% auto sales growth in the region

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The chief executive for Fiat Chrysler in Latin America, Antonio Filosa, estimates auto sales in the region will grow 1.5% this year, to 4.2 million units.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Filosa said he expects Brazil to lead the growth in the region. Argentina auto sales are expected to drop up to 15% due to its economic crisis, but Filosa said the company is committed to the country long-term and will keep producing there.

By year-end in Brazil, Fiat Chrysler will sell its first 100% electric vehicle, imported from Europe, he added. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by Nick Zieminski)