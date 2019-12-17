Company News
December 17, 2019 / 9:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fiat board approves merger agreement with Peugeot-source

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The board of Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles approved a memorandum of understanding for a merger with French rival PSA Peugeot, a source close to the matter said. The board of PSA, which owns Peugeot, had earlier approved a binding agreement paving the way for a $50 billion tie-up to create the world’s number four carmaker.

Fiat’s own board meeting, which ended late on Tuesday, also approved the deal, the source said.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Silvia Aloisi

