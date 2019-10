DETROIT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s board of directors has approved moving forward with talks to merge with French automaker Peugeot SA , a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. Peugeot’s board approved moving forward with the discussions earlier on Wednesday. The companies have not announced a formal agreement to pursue a combination. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sandra Maler)