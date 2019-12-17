PSA board approves binding agreement to merge with Fiat Chrysler-source

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The board of French carmaker PSA , which owns Peugeot, approved a binding memorandum of understanding to merge with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

A separate board of Fiat Chrysler (FCA) was underway to discuss finalising an initial agreement for a $50 billion merger to create the world’s number four carmaker, the source added.

PSA declined to comment. FCA was not immediately available for comment.