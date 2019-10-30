Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 30, 2019 / 11:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

France closely monitoring talks between PSA and Fiat Chrysler - finance ministry source

1 Min Read

PARIS, 30 octobre (Reuters) - France is closely monitoring merger discussions between French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen and Fiat Chrysler, with special attention given to governance matters, a French financy ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday.

France wants to ensure state bank BPIFrance’s interests are preserved in PSA, and will urge the new group to commit to a pan-European battery consortium, the source added.

Fiat Chrysler and PSA said earlier they were in talks over a potential tie-up that could create a $50 billion giant better placed to tackle a host of costly technological and regulatory challenges facing the global auto industry. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

