Italy govt following tie-up talks between FCA and Peugeot - minister

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Italian government is following talks between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA over a possible tie-up, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said on Wednesday.

Patuanelli told reporters he could not comment further since a potential merger of the two was “a market operation”.

The two carmakers said earlier on Wednesday they were holding discussions aimed at creating one of the world’s leading auto groups.