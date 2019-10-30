Italy respects market nature of FCA-PSA deal but must be vigilant-minister

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italy respects the market nature of a possible merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-owner PSA but is also aware that such a crucial sector warrants high vigilance on the government’s part, the country’s economy minister said.

“Such processes are inevitable but it is right that the government should follow with great attention and care how they take place,” Roberto Gualtieri said.

“The government follows developments with respect, it is a market matter, but it is also aware we are talking about a very important industry for our country.”