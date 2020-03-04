Fiat Chrysler sees more models based on electric 500 platform

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler might build more models in the future based on the platform of its new electric 500 small car, a senior executive from the Italian American automaker said on Wednesday.

The Head of the Fiat brand and Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s (FCA) Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois said the group did not build “orphan” platforms, or ones “destined to become orphan”.

“So, yes, the idea is that more models will arrive in the future, based on this platform,” he told journalists at the presentation of the new electric 500 in Milan.

FCA is merger talks with Peugeot owner PSA to create the world’s No. 4 carmaker; the deal is expected to be closed early next year. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by James Mackenzie)