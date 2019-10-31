Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 31, 2019 / 12:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fiat Chrysler Q3 operating profit tops expectations on North America

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler on Thursday posted higher than expected operating earnings in the third quarter, lifted by record profitability in North America, as the carmaker heads to a merger with French rival PSA .

The strong results led Fiat Chrysler (FCA) to reiterate its full-year guidance of adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over 6.7 billion euros ($7.5 billion). It also expects a further improvement of its financial performance in 2020.

FCA and PSA said earlier on Thursday they planned to join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the world’s fourth-largest automaker, triggering a new wave of consolidation in the car industry.

$1 = 0.8973 euros Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editig by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below