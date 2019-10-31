Fiat Chrysler Q3 operating profit tops expectations on North America

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler on Thursday posted higher than expected operating earnings in the third quarter, lifted by record profitability in North America, as the carmaker heads to a merger with French rival PSA .

The strong results led Fiat Chrysler (FCA) to reiterate its full-year guidance of adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over 6.7 billion euros ($7.5 billion). It also expects a further improvement of its financial performance in 2020.

FCA and PSA said earlier on Thursday they planned to join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the world’s fourth-largest automaker, triggering a new wave of consolidation in the car industry.