MILAN/PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-owner PSA told their employees they would sign a binding merger agreement in coming weeks.

In two separate communications through internal channels, obtained by Reuters on Tuesday, the two groups told employees that more than 50 people were involved in the process. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan, Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Editing by Stephen Coates)