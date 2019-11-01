White House will look 'very carefully' at Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler deal - Kudlow

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s administration will look very closely at the planned merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

The deal, announced on Thursday, would create the world’s fourth-largest auto maker.

“We will obviously look at it very, very carefully,” Kudlow said on Bloomberg. “The president has not commented on the deal... We’re not afraid of doing business with international companies, Lord knows.”

When asked about the 12.2% equity stake and 19.5% voting stake China’s Dongfeng Motors holds in PSA, Kudlow said: “With respect to the Chinese story, we obviously are alert and on guard.” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jan Harvey)