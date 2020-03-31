Company News
Delay in Fiat Chrysler-PSA merger "inevitable", Italy's FIOM union says after meeting with FCA

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s metalworker union FIOM said Fiat Chrysler had confirmed its merger plans with Frances’ PSA during a call with unions on Tuesday, adding that a delay was “certain” given the current situation.

“FCA confirmed its industrial plan and the path of its merger with PSA, which will certainly suffer a delay given the situation,” FIOM leader Francesca Re David said in a statement, after a conference call between union representatives and FCA Chief Operating Officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa Pietro Gorlier.

FCA was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Valentina Za

