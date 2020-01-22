Hot Stocks
Fiat Chrysler CEO hopes to seal Peugeot merger by early 2021

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler’s chief executive Michael Manley said on Wednesday merger talks with Peugeot owner PSA to create the world’s No. 4 carmaker are progressing well and he hopes to have a deal sealed within 12-14 months.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an industry meeting, he said he doesn’t expect any major obstacles that could delay a final agreement.

“Talks are progressing really well,” Manley said about talks with Peugeot. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Keith Weir)

