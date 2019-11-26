Fiat Chrysler, PSA tell employees they will sign merger agreement in coming weeks -media

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-owner PSA told their employees they would sign a binding merger agreement in coming weeks, several Italian newspapers reported on Tuesday.

The two groups are in talk to finalise a merger that would create the world’s fourth-largest carmaker.

Nine working groups are working on the final agreement, led by Douglas Ostermann for Fiat Chrysler and Olivier Bourges for PSA, the two companies said in separate communications through internal channels, the newspapers reported.