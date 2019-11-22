Company News
November 22, 2019

PSA still aiming to sign MoU with FCA in December - source



PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA remains focused on its merger talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and is still aiming to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in December, said a source close to the matter.

The source echoed the stance of Fiat, which on Thursday brushed off a shock lawsuit from General Motors. Fiat expressed confidence in reaching a binding merger deal with Peugeot owner PSA by the end of this year to create the world’s fourth-largest carmaker. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christian Lowe)

