Rome backs FCA/Renault merger if good for Italian industry -Salvini

VICENZA, Italy, June 3 (Reuters) - The Italian government would support the merger of Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Renault as long as there is an advantage for Italy, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told Reuters on Monday.

FCA is discussing the payment of a special dividend to Renault shareholders and stronger job guarantees in a bid to persuade the French government to back the proposed merger, according to sources close to the talks.

The improved offer would also see the combined company’s operations headquartered in France and the French state granted a seat on its board, the sources say.

“Clearly, we support it if it is favourable for Italian industry and workers regardless of headquarters’ location,” Salvini said. Otherwise, he added, he would “give a call” to FCA’s controlling shareholders, the Elkann family. (Reporting by Riccardo Bastianello, writing by Giulio Piovaccari, edited by Mark Bendeich)