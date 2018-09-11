U.S. to probe India's Mahindra following Fiat Chrysler complaint

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday said it would open an patent-related investigation into India-based Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and its U.S. unit following a complaint lodged by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s Michigan-based U.S. unit.

In a statement on its website, the ITC said the complaint was related to the importation and sale of certain motorized vehicles and components that Fiat alleged infringed on its trademarks. The agency said it would aim to complete its probe within 45 days. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)