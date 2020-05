MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will on Tuesday begin reopening its two facilities in the central Mexican city of Toluca after a gradual restart of its operations in the northern city of Saltillo a day earlier, a company spokesman said.

The spokesman for FCA Mexico said the company’s operations in Saltillo had restarted on Monday with 40% of personnel.

The company idled its operations in Mexico on March 19. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo)