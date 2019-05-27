Italy's Salvini says govt supports FCA's growth, expects it to protect jobs

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Italy supports Fiat Chrysler’s growth plans and does not expect them to lead to job losses, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said after the carmaker made a “transformative” merger proposal to Renault .

“Fiat Chrysler expanding is good news for Italy ... I count on it being a brilliant operation that preserves every single job while creating a European car industry giant,” Salvini told a press conference on Monday. (Reporting by Sara Rossi, writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Valentina Za)