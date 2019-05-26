Company News
May 26, 2019 / 11:27 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Renault's board to meet Monday to discuss tie-up with Fiat Chrysler - Le Figaro

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - The board of French car maker Renault will meet on Monday morning at 0800 local time (0600 GMT) to discuss a possible tie-up with rival Fiat Chrysler , French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Sunday.

Sources had told Reuters on Saturday the two car makers were in talks on a comprehensive global tie-up that would help them tackle challenges facing the global car industry.

A spokesman at Renault declined to comment on whether a board meeting will be held on Monday.

Pressure for consolidation among car makers has grown with the challenges posed by electrification, tightening emissions regulations and investment-heavy technologies for connected and autonomous vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler and Renault have a combined market capitalization approaching 33 billion euros ($37 billion). ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below