January 30, 2018 / 1:49 AM / in 31 minutes

Car owners in Fiat hacking case say 9th Circuit ruling does not apply

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Car owners who filed a proposed class action alleging cybersecurity risks in Jeep vehicles said a recent 9th Circuit ruling dismissing similar cases was irrelevant to them, as their injury claims differed.

The plaintiffs in 2015 filed their lawsuits against Jeep maker Fiat Chrysler and automotive electronics company Harman International Industries in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, East St. Louis alleging economic injuries.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BE3kaQ

