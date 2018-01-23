FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 12:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fiat, Harman urge judge to reconsider ruling in Jeep hacking cases

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Fiat Chrysler and Harman International Industries have called on a federal judge to reverse a previous decision allowing consumer lawsuits alleging cybersecurity risks in Jeep vehicles caused their owners economic harm to proceed.

FCA US LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of the Italian-controlled carmaker, and codefendant Harman, a Connecticut-based manufacturer of automotive information and entertainment systems recently acquired by Samsung Electronics Co, in motions on Thursday and Friday said dismissal was warranted because plaintiffs had dropped key arguments.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E05qVv

