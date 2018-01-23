Fiat, Harman urge judge to reconsider ruling in Jeep hacking cases

Fiat Chrysler and Harman International Industries have called on a federal judge to reverse a previous decision allowing consumer lawsuits alleging cybersecurity risks in Jeep vehicles caused their owners economic harm to proceed.

FCA US LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of the Italian-controlled carmaker, and codefendant Harman, a Connecticut-based manufacturer of automotive information and entertainment systems recently acquired by Samsung Electronics Co, in motions on Thursday and Friday said dismissal was warranted because plaintiffs had dropped key arguments.

