Fiat joins Harman in asking for interlocutory appeal in Jeep hacking suit

Fiat Chrysler on Monday joined Harman International Industries in urging a federal judge to certify a proposed class action lawsuit alleging cybersecurity risks in Jeep vehicles for interlocutory appeal on the issue of plaintiffs’ standing.

In its motion for certification on Monday, FCA US LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of the Italian-American carmaker, joined co-defendant Harman, which in March had asked U.S. District Judge Michael Reagan in East St. Louis, Illinois, to refer the case to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

