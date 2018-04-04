FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 1:15 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Fiat joins Harman in asking for interlocutory appeal in Jeep hacking suit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Fiat Chrysler on Monday joined Harman International Industries in urging a federal judge to certify a proposed class action lawsuit alleging cybersecurity risks in Jeep vehicles for interlocutory appeal on the issue of plaintiffs’ standing.

In its motion for certification on Monday, FCA US LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of the Italian-American carmaker, joined co-defendant Harman, which in March had asked U.S. District Judge Michael Reagan in East St. Louis, Illinois, to refer the case to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IplsZS

