July 23, 2018 / 10:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fiat Chrysler's head of Europe business steps down - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - The head of Fiat Chrysler’s Europe, Middle East and Africa business Alfredo Altavilla has stepped down, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Altavilla, along with Jeep brand head Mike Manley and CFO Richard Palmer, was among the top candidates to succeed FCA’s longtime CEO Sergio Marchionne when he stepped down next year.

But after Marchionne fell seriously ill due to complications following surgery, the company accelerated the succession plans and on Saturday appointed Manley to succeed Marchionne. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

