ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics services and testing company SGS has appointed Peter Kalantzis as acting chairman of the board of directors after current Chairman Sergio Marchionne, the CEO of carmaker Fiat Chrysler, was hospitalised in Zurich.

SGS said in a statement it was “deeply saddened” Marchionne’s health condition after shoulder surgery prevented him from fulfilling his role as chairman.