July 25, 2018 / 9:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 25 (Reuters) - Former Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne has died, the carmaker’s controlling family shareholder said on Wednesday.

Marchionne fell gravely ill after suffering complications following recent surgery in a Zurich hospital. He was replaced as chief executive last weekend after Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said his condition had worsened.

“Unfortunately, what we feared has come to pass. Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone,” FCA Chairman John Elkann, of the controlling Agnelli family, said in a statement.

Editing by Mark Bendeich and Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
