2 months ago
U.S. EPA suspected Fiat Chrysler of using 'defeat device' in 2015
June 16, 2017 / 6:04 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. EPA suspected Fiat Chrysler of using 'defeat device' in 2015

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 it suspected some vehicles had at least one emissions control that constituted a "defeat device," emails disclosed under a public records request on Friday show.

The EPA and California Air Resources Board accused Fiat Chrysler in January of using undisclosed software to allow excess diesel emissions in 104,000 U.S. 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks. Fiat Chrysler did not immediately comment on the public records. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

