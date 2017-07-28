FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators approve 2017 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles for sale
July 28, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 18 days ago

U.S. regulators approve 2017 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles for sale

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board on Friday said they approved Fiat Chrysler Automobiles request to sell 2017 diesel vehicles with updated emissions software after months of testing.

Reuters reported the planned approvals on Thursday. Fiat Chrysler hopes to use the software upgrade in 2017 as the basis of a fix to address agencies' concerns over 2014-2016 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles after the Justice Department sued the automaker in May, alleging excess emissions. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

