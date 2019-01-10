Fiat Chrysler agrees to settle U.S. diesel emissions case -- filing

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has agreed to pay $305 million in civil penalties to resolve claims from the U.S. Justice Department and California over allegations it used illegal software to emit excess diesel emissions.

Reuters reported that Fiat Chrysler is also expected to pay up to $280 million to resolve claims from diesel owners. A person briefed on the matter said Fiat Chrysler will also pay $6 million in civil penalties to resolve claims from U.S. Customs official.