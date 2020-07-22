German prosecutors search offices in Fiat, Alfa Romeo emissions probe

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - Frankfurt prosecutors on Wednesday said they were searching offices as part of an international fraud investigation into illegal emissions cheating defeat devices found in engines used in Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Iveco vehicles.

The Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said it was investigating individuals at an international automotive company and an international commercial vehicle manufacturer on suspicion of fraud.

Premises in Germany, Italy and Switzerland are being searched as part of an international investigation being coordinated by EUROJUST, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.