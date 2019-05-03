REFILE-Fiat Chrysler Q1 adj. EBIT falls 29 pct as sales slow

(Adds dropped word in first paragraph)

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said on Friday its adjusted operating profit fell 29 percent in the first quarter as sales slowed in its North American profit centre and in Europe.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) stood at 1.07 billion euros ($1.19 billion) in the January-March period, short of analysts expectations of 1.31 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Milan-listed shares in the Italo-American automaker fell 2.8 percent after the number first came out, before pairing losses. They were up 1.15 percent by 1053 GMT.