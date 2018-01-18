FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fiba launches US$300m Jan 2023s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) -

*Launched US$300m Jan 2023 note at 6%. Allocations and pricing to follow (3.35pm)

* Final guidance 6.125% (+/-0.125%) wpir. Books over US$500m (2.03pm)

* Guidance 6.25% area for USD 5yr. Today’s business (10.26am)

Fibabanka A.S., rated BB- (Stable Outlook) by Fitch, has mandated Bank ABC, Citi, ICBC Standard Bank and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a Global Investor Conference Call on Wednesday January 17th at 11.00am UKT /12:00am CET. A US Dollar-denominated Regulation S- Only 5-year senior unsecured bond offering will follow subject to market conditions. The notes are expected to be rated in line with the issuer’s corporate rating. (Jan 17)

