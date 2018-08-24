FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 12:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's antitrust agency considers restrictions on Suzano-Fibria deal - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil antitrust agency Cade is considering imposing restrictions on the merger of Fibria Celulose SA and Suzano Papel e Celulose SA that would create the world’s largest wood pulp producer, a Brazilian newspaper reported, citing sources.

The deal is likely to be approved but with restrictions, O Estado de S.Paulo reported. The areas being evaluated by Cade include forestry activities, commercialization of wood and generation of energy and electricity, the newspaper said.

Cade said it does not comment on deals under analysis. Suzano said it does not comment on the ongoing process with Cade. Fibria did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Susan Thomas)

