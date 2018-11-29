Brazil's pulpmaker Suzano says Fibria acquisition to be concluded on Jan 14

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA expects to conclude the acquisition of Fibria Celulose SA on Jan. 14, both companies said in securities filings on Thursday.

Shares in Fibria will start being swapped for shares in Suzano on Jan. 8, and the final payment of the cash portion of the deal to shareholders will happen on Jan. 14, the companies said.

Suzano and Fibria received on Thursday conditional approval by the European Commission for the merger, that will create the world’s largest wood pulp producer. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)