Brazil's Suzano cuts international credit line for Fibria purchase

BRASILIA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian wood pulp producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA said on Tuesday its board approved cutting its credit line from international banks in its planned purchase of rival Fibria Celulose SA from $4.4 billion to $2.2 billion.

In a securities filing, the company said it was able to make the reduction because of the issuance of senior notes worth $1 billion as well as export credits and rural producer credits worth $200 million.