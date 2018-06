SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA said the United States Federal Trade Commission gave the company antitrust clearance to acquire rival Fibria Celulose SA, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Suzano said the deal valued at 36 billion reais ($9.61 billion), that created the world’s biggest wood pulp producer, is still subject to other approvals, including from antitrust authorities in Brazil.