SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazil paper and wood pulp producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA issued 255,437,439 new common shares as part of the process to incorporate rival Fibria Celulose SA, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Suzano also announced a reduction in the value of the payment to Fibria shareholders, to 50.20 reais from 52.50 reais, due to a dividend payment. Suzano said it will pay Fibria shareholders in Brazil on Jan. 14. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Alberto Alerigi Jr.)