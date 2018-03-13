FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Fibria controlling shareholders confirm bid from Paper Excellence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 (Reuters) - BNDESPar and Votorantim Participações SA confirmed on Tuesday that they have received an unsolicited takeover bid from Netherlands-based Paper Excellence for their controlling stake in Brazilian pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA.

In the statement, they said the bid from CA Investment, controlled by Paper Excellence, also includes a buyout offer to Fibria’s minority shareholders.

Negotiations regarding a separate takeover bid from Brazilian pulp maker Suzano Papel e Celulose SA were also still underway, the companies said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Gram Slattery)

