SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - An ongoing truckers’ protest in Brazil is affecting the transportation and production of products at wood pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA, the company said on Friday.

“The truckers strike is causing impacts on...production and transportation,” Fibria said in a securities filing. “The company is taking all the possible preventive and mitigation measures to reduce the impacts arising from the national context.” (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)