Fibria sees healthy wood pulp demand, bullish on second half

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, has seen demand at the high end of forecasts this month, adding to optimism about the second half of 2017, executives said on a Tuesday conference call.

Chief Executive Marcelo Castelli also said the company is weighing a bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, but had not yet presented an offer. Castelli added that, as far as he knew, Eldorado's shareholders had no preference of buyer. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)