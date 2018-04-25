FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Fibria Q1 profit jumps, but less than expected
April 25, 2018 / 11:13 AM / in 2 hours

Brazil's Fibria Q1 profit jumps, but less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 25 (Reuters) - First-quarter profit at Fibria Celulose SA jumped 87 percent from the year before but sill undershot analyst expectations, the Brazilian wood pulp producer said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Net income reached 615 million reais ($177 million), below a consensus estimate of 696 million reais compiled by Reuters. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profits known as EBITDA, soared 168 percent to 1.783 billion reais.

$1 = 3.4730 reais Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by Louise Heavens

