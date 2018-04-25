Brazil's Fibria Q1 profit jumps, but less than expected

BRASILIA, April 25 (Reuters) - First-quarter profit at Fibria Celulose SA jumped 87 percent from the year before but sill undershot analyst expectations, the Brazilian wood pulp producer said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Net income reached 615 million reais ($177 million), below a consensus estimate of 696 million reais compiled by Reuters. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profits known as EBITDA, soared 168 percent to 1.783 billion reais.