IN BRIEF: ‘Objective’ indicators don’t apply to fibromyalgia pain - 4th Circ

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday joined six other circuits that recognize the “unique nature” of fibromyalgia and barred the Social Security Administration from using objective medical evidence “or the lack thereof” to discount a disability claimant’s subjective reports of pain or other symptoms.

“Objective indicators such as normal clinical and laboratory results simply have no relevance to the severity, persistence, or limiting effects of a claimant’s fibromyalgia, based on the current medical understanding of the disease,” the three-judge panel held, citing rulings by the 1st, 2nd, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th Circuits.

