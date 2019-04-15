Financials
April 15, 2019 / 5:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Swiss insurer Baloise to buy Belgium's Fidea for 480 mln euros

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 15 (Reuters) - Swiss insurer Baloise Holding on Monday said it is acquiring the Belgian insurer Fidea NV for 480 million euros ($543 million) from China’s Anbang Insurance Group to boost its position in the Belgian non-life and life insurance market.

Baloise said the deal will increase its share of the non-life business in Belgium by 1.7 percentage points to 8.5 per cent and by 0.7 percentage points to 4.2 per cent in the life business. ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by John Miller Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below