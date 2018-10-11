FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fidelity sued over management of employees' 401(k) plan

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Employees of Boston-based Fidelity have sued the financial services giant alleging that it loaded their $15 billion retirement plan with the company’s own mutual funds, saddling it with excessive fees and poor returns.

Filed on Wednesday in Boston federal court, the proposed class action said Fidelity’s alleged mismanagement cost participants in the 401(k) plan more than $100 million a year in returns, compared to returns of comparable plans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PuBlST

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
