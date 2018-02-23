Fidelity prevails at 1st Circuit in stable value fund lawsuit

Fidelity Management Trust Co did not breach its duties to investors by choosing overly conservative investments for a stable value fund used in many 401(k) plans, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it found no evidence that Boston-based Fidelity behaved disloyally toward stable fund investors, affirming a judgment in Fidelity’s favor last year by a lower court.

