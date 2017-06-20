FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge hands Fidelity a win in lawsuit over stable value fund
June 20, 2017 / 10:49 PM / 2 months ago

Judge hands Fidelity a win in lawsuit over stable value fund

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Boston has tossed a lawsuit accusing Fidelity Management Trust Co of mismanaging a stable value fund used in 401(k) plans, ruling that investors did not point to any specific violations of fiduciary duties.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge William Young said Fidelity presented evidence that it used a "comprehensive process" to evaluate investments for the stable value fund, and investors failed to refute those facts or show that the company acted unreasonably.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2snP9oS

