FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
September 5, 2018 / 9:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fidelity enters Swiss market for exchange-traded index funds

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Fidelity International is entering the Swiss market for exchange-traded index funds, it said on Wednesday, stepping up the pressure on rival asset managers.

The Fidelity US Quality Income UCITS ETFs, launched in April 2017, will trade on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The annual fee will be 0.3 percent for funds in Swiss francs and dollars and 0.35 percent for those in sterling and euros with currency hedging, it said in a statement.

It planned more ETFs and index products, it said without elaborating.

Privately owned Fidelity International manages 266 billion euros ($308 billion) in assets for investors in Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Fidelity made waves in the United States last month by launching no-fee index funds.

$1 = 0.8645 euros Reporting by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.