Fidelity says some customers cannot access accounts
#Funds News
December 4, 2017 / 4:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fidelity says some customers cannot access accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments said on Monday some of its clients could not access their accounts on the company’s website, the second time in a week that the large online brokerage operator experienced technical issues.

“We have learned that some clients are experiencing issues with the website,” Fidelity said in a service alert. “We are looking into this problem and will provide updates shortly.”

Last week, Fidelity said it had similar problems.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
